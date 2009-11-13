How To Spend Lawyer Bonuses: The Down Days of '09 v. The Glory Days Of '07

Holiday season usually means one thing at law firms: bonuses, and giddy associates figuring out how to spend them.



But the financial collapse put a damper on things this year. When we asked how associates are spending their bonuses, the first response we heard, nearly across the board, was, “What bonus?”

Things are not quite that desperate, of course. Cravath and Cleary are the only big firms so far to announce, but everyone is assuming the other firms will more or less follow their lead. Unless someone goes rogue, bonuses will top out this year at $30,000.

No chump change, for sure. But it’s a far fall from 2007, during the time of the glorious “special bonus,” when the oldest associates topped out at a whopping $110,000.

With a little persuasion, we convinced some associates to tell us the fun stuff they’ll be spending their money on. Nearly all gave caveats that much of it will go to savings, but they did admit to a few plans to purchase material items. Still, they simply refused to stretch their imaginations and blow their money, so we’ll be forced to have their fun for them.

Click here to see how associates are spending their ’09 bonuses, and how they could have in the glory days of ’07…>

Pay Down Car Note It's 2009, so... There be no luxury cars with a big red bows at associate households this years. Bonus money, in addition to exciting things like paying down the mortgage, will be contributed to paying down the note on cars purchased during more flush times. A Brand New Ride But with 2007 money... Why not pay cash for this beautiful, top-of-the-line Mercedes S-Class? It has beautiful leather seats and glorious seat warmers for those cold drives to your (fantasy) winter home. And, it comes in well under the $110,000! It's basically a bargain, in the dreams of yesteryear. Frugal Fashion It's 2009, so... In good times and bad, clothes are a popular choice for the bonus check of our lady lawyer friends. Let's not kid ourselves, you can buy several quality outfits with a bonus check for $30,000. But, as we said, no one appears willing to blow the whole thing. We hear of a splurge on a winter coat, a pair of suede YSL pumps and a 'work to cocktails' dress from Barney's. How very practical! Fashionable Paris But with 2007 money... Fashion dreams really could come true. Why not head to Paris for the fashion shows? Flight from NYC to Paris: $3,480 (first class!) Week at the Ritz: $16,950 (executive suite!) Couture Chanel suit: Priceless! But for your remaining $89,000, you have a shot at an audience with Karl Lagerfeld and a pair of shoes, too. Paying Off Law School Loans It's 2009, so... At least one hard-working associate is spending her bonus finally paying off those law school loans. Responsible! Sponsor A Journalism Student But with 2007 money... Not only could an associate finish of their loans, they could pay for the loans of TWO graduates of Columbia University's Graduate School of Journalism, where a year of tuition and fees costs approximately $48,732.00. A New Bed It's 2009, so... One associate said any bonus money will go toward a new bed...a place to rest their lacking-billable-hours head. Yet again, practicality rules. A Luxury Apartment But with 2007 money... That bed could go in this lovely apartment in Manhattan's West Village. The top 2007 bonus would pay for five full months, even at the pricey monthly rate of $22,000. A luxury high-rise loft, currently available at Corcoran, for your (formerly) luxurious lifestyle. Save Everything! It's 2009, so... While most associates admitted to a plan to contribute to our lagging economy with at least some purchases, one associate we spoke to is putting it all in the bank. With many associates still worried about ending up in the long lawyer unemployment line, it could be the smart, if super dull, choice. Models! But with 2007 money... Models! This was the one fantasy answer we received. Associates sticking the money under the mattress could have spent the fantasy money of 2008 on a year's worth of endless nights out, town cars home and fancy vacations, at all times accompanied by their new model-friends, of course. Oh, 2007...those were the days.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.