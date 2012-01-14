How Larry Page Plans To Change Google Forever In 2012

Photo: Flickr/Herkko Hietanen

For a long time, Google was boring.It bought companies and buried them. It released new products, like Buzz and Wave, that nobody cared about.



Larry Page started to change that when he reclaimed control of the company last spring.

He cut a bunch of failures, put new leaders in charge, launched the company’s first ever successful social product, Google+, and dropped more than $12 billion on a phone manufacturer, Motorola.

Some of these ideas might turn out to be stupid or not work out the way he expected. But at least they’re not boring.

Page says Google is no longer a “search company.” He says its model is: invent wild things that will help humanity, get them adopted by users, profit, and then use the corporate structure to keep inventing new things.

So what does Larry have up his sleeve this year?

