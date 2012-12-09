12 Quotes That Reveal How Larry Page Built Google Into The World's Most Important Internet Company

Photo: Screenshot
Larry Page is the head of the world’s most important Internet company, Google.Page ran Google alongside co-founder Sergey Brin up until 2001 when Eric Schmidt came on board to serve as chairman and CEO.
Last year, Schmidt stepped down to become executive chairman of the company, while Page assumed the role of CEO at Google.
How’d Page take Google to such great heights? Where’s he taking it next?
'I think part of the reason we're successful so far is that originally we didn't really want to start a business.'
'You need to invent things and you need to get them to people. You need to commercialize those inventions. Obviously, the best way we've come up with doing that is through companies.'
'If we were motivated by money, we would have sold the company a long time ago and ended up on a beach.'
'I would rather have people think we're confused than let our competitors know what we're going to do.'
'I don't think we're going to run out of important things to do, compared with the resources that we have. There are many, many problems in the world that need solving.'
'My job as a leader is to make sure everybody in the company has great opportunities, and that they feel they're having a meaningful impact and are contributing to the good of society. As a world, we're doing a better job of that. My goal is for Google to lead, not follow that.'
'It's important that the company be a family, that people feel that they're part of the company, and that the company is like a family to them. When you treat people that way, you get better productivity.'
'We want to build technology that everybody loves using, and that affects everyone. We want to create beautiful, intuitive services and technologies that are so incredibly useful that people use them twice a day. Like they use a toothbrush. There aren't that many things people use twice a day.'
