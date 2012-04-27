How Larry Fink Rose Through The Shadows To Wall Street Fame

Photo: CNBC

BlackRock CEO Larry Fink is the kind of guy people in the financial industry never stop buzzing about.Most recently, he’s generated buzz for BlackRock’s new trading platform to connect buyers and sellers of bonds directly that many say could make Wall Street obsolete. Just last week, BlackRock announced a profit for its first quarter for 2012, not to mention the investment managing firm is always making headlines for being the biggest money manager in the world with over $3 trillion AUM.



But to get to his current stardom, Fink has walked a path in the shadows. Before the financial crisis, few had heard of the executive. Now, he’s on top.

