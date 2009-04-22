How Larry Ellison Wins Mergers

- PBS opens its own video portal [PaidContent]
- Google updates its user-profies. Try searching for “me” and see what happens [Google Blog]
- Guy who wrote the “Peanut Butter Manifesto” at Yahoo is raising a venture fund [Venture Beat]
- Yahoo’s ad-buying dashboard won’t be rolled-out, says Bartz [WSJ]
- The handsome mayor of San Francisco visited Facebook. [Valleywag]
- The Larry Ellison Guide to Winning in Mergers [Deal Journal]
Photo: Secret Tenerife
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.