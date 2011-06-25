How Lack Of Bank Capital Is Threatening Progress In Europe

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

European leaders are convinced that bank capital is “expensive,” in the sense that raising capital requirements would slow economic growth.But the latest developments in the Greek crisis show that the exact opposite is true—it’s European banks’ lack of capital that threatens to derail European and global growth.



Banks’ “capital” simply refers to their equity funding—how much of their liabilities are owned by shareholders rather than being owed to creditors as some form of debt.

The advantage of equity capital is that it is “loss-absorbing,” meaning that only after losses wipe out all of the equity do they need to be apportioned between creditors.

Banks’ capital, therefore, is what stands between bad loans and insolvency.

