How Kung-Fu Relates to Investing

Believe it or not, there are many things that we, as investors, can learn from the ancient Chinese art of Kung-Fu. Here’s an excert of my article titled What Kung-Fu Can Teach You About Investing.
- Kung-fu teaches us to keep a cool, clear head when investing.
- Kung-fu teaches us to know when to attack, and know when to wait for the right opportunity.
- Kung-fu teaches us about flexibility, and how important it is for investment success.
- Kung-fu teaches us that carelessness can be fatal. Carelessness should not be used as an excuse.
To read the full article, please click here.
