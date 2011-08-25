How Kung-Fu Relates to Investing

Believe it or not, there are many things that we, as investors, can learn from the ancient Chinese art of Kung-Fu. Here’s an excert of my article titled What Kung-Fu Can Teach You About Investing.



Kung-fu teaches us to keep a cool, clear head when investing. Kung-fu teaches us to know when to attack, and know when to wait for the right opportunity. Kung-fu teaches us about flexibility, and how important it is for investment success. Kung-fu teaches us that carelessness can be fatal. Carelessness should not be used as an excuse.

To read the full article, please click here.

