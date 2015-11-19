How 'Jessica Jones' star Krysten Ritter 'crushed' her audition to be Marvel's next female superhero

Noam Galai/AOL ‘Jessica Jones’ executive producer Melissa Rosenberg and star Krysten Ritter Monday, November 15 at an AOL Build Series talk.

Krysten Ritter (“Breaking Bad”) isn’t afraid to tell anyone she nailed her audition for “Jessica Jones,” the new Marvel series debuting Friday on Netflix.

The star revealed how she landed the coveted role of Marvel’s onscreen superhero during a conversation Monday afternoon for AOL’s Build Series.

Her secret? Act like herself.

“I sort of just naturally dress the way she [Jessica] does already,” said Ritter. “I’m dolled up because we’re doing press, but normally I’m in jeans and boots and a leather jacket, which is kind of how Jessica looks.”

Of course, it was more than looks that helped her get the part of the former superhero turned private-eye.

“I just went in and worked really hard on the audition,” she added. “I loved the material that I got. It was so complex and there was actual scenes with a scene partner. That’s rare.”

Executive producer Melissa Rosenberg, who was also at the Build Series interview, said Ritter was one of the first actresses who came in to audition and set the bar pretty high for anyone else before the actress interjected to say she “crushed” her audition.

One of the things that really attracted the 33-year-old actress to the role was that Jones isn’t a stereotypical superhero. She’s actually more of an antihero.

“She [Rosenberg] doesn’t really approach this character as gender first,” said Ritter. “I’m never in high heels and doing ridiculous things or using my mini skirt to do what I want. She doesn’t like the word b—- so we don’t say it.”

Myles Aronowitz/Netflix Jessica Jones’ wardrobe consists of jeans, boots, and a leather jacket (the latter of which is not seen here).

As she spoke, you could tell how much landing this role meant to her. After stints on “Breaking Bad,” a short-lived ABC series “Don’t Trust the B—- in Apartment 23,” and a cancelled space comedy “Mission Control” before it even launched, this is Ritter’s biggest role yet. As one of Marvel’s few onscreen female superheroes, it’s a very important one, too.

“I felt like there was so much potential for ‘Jessica Jones’ to be really groundbreaking. And as a character, I felt like there’s so much potential for her to be so iconic and so refreshing and something we’ve never seen before,” she shared. “Marvel is doing a whole different genre with this show and also, we’ve never seen a female superhero like this. I’ve never really seen just a female antihero like this. So while it was an amazing opportunity for me, and the biggest role for me to ever dream of, it just felt like such a big deal.”

“This felt like the role of my career,” she added. “This was everything that I had been wishing for and working towards and all of the little building blocks and progression in my career so far felt like they were leading to this.”

You can catch Ritter on “Jessica Jones” Friday, November 20 when all 13 episodes are released online.

