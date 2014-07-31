How Kraft Foods Saved Tang From Obscurity

For decades, Tang was a popular item at the grocery store.

But by 2007, Tang owner Kraft Foods was “worried that the historic drink would become a relic,” write Sanjay Khosla and Mohanbir Sawhney at Bloomberg Businessweek.

Tang is sold in powder form. Once mixed with water, its an orange-flavored drink.

Sales began to lag in the U.S., so executives turned to other markets.

In recent years, Kraft has been able to double Tang’s international sales to $US1 billion, according to Businessweek.

To save the brand, Kraft gave executives on the project a blank check and told them to get to work.

Here’s how management rescued Tang.

1. Promotions. Kraft doubled spending on advertising Tang in South America, its biggest market.

2. Innovations. Tang mix traditionally comes in a plastic container. Kraft released Tang in one-drink packets, ideal for school lunches, Businessweek writes.

3. Marketing. Kraft played up the idea that because Tang only requires powder and water, it is better for the environment than bottled sodas and sports drinks.

Tang was first made famous when NASA sent it into space with early astronauts.

Here’s a crazy Tang commercial that played in South America last year.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.