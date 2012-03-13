CHART: How #Kony2012 Just Became The Most Viral Video Of All Time

The controversial, video sensation #Kony2012 about Ugandan rebel leader Joseph Kony has been online for just six days and already has over 112 million hits—making it the most-viral video of all time.



And that’s saying a lot for a 30-minute-long video in the age of online ADD.

The film has gotten people talking and for better or worse, now has 1,296,575 “likes” and 80,694 “dislikes” on YouTube.

In a blog post by Visible Measures, the company tracked the video’s views from 750 clips across the web—in English, Spanish, Italian, French and Chinese.

In the instance of the Kony campaign, the main clip has 74 million views on YouTube. The additional 38 million views come from the 750+ clips uploaded by audiences across the web. In other words, if you just look at the main clip on YouTube, you’re missing tens of millions of views for the campaign.

Take a look at the below chart to see how #Kony2012 got 100 million hits faster than any online video sensation before it.

Photo: Visible Measures

But before Invisible Children‘s video about Joseph Kony was kicking Susan Boyles‘ rear end on the web, it was just the beginning of an internet sensation making its way through the Twittersphere.

Mentions of #Kony or #StopKony went from practically zero on March 6 to 9.45 million two days later.

Check out the below chart detailing how #Kony2012 went viral just six days ago.

Photo: Twitter

Once celebs caught wind of the cause, they too, spread the word to their millions of followers.

Storify followed the video’s growing popularity based on who tweeted it and how many followers they had.

Check out the timeline below.

Photo: Storify

