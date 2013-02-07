How Kmart's Trying To Get Cool

Usually when you think Kmart, you think of blue light specials — a type of in-store promo it hasn’t actually run in years.”Kmart is a heritage brand,” Sears VP and GM Mercedes DeLuca said at Business Insider’s Social Commerce Summit. But it is moving into the future by trying to spread a message of being trendy and affordable.



“A lot of people want to be on trend — trend changes often —so there’s a lot of opportunity to make it more affordable,” DeLuca said. “This is an opportunity for the brand to showcase how it’s different and how it’s evolving.”

While offering the basic affordability, Kmart is also trying to spice up how it presents its actual products.

“The best example is the outfits we’re doing [online],” DeLuca said, explaining a feature on its website that allows consumers to point various clothing pieces together in one outfit.

The other challenge that Kmart is working on is getting the attention of the fashion community as a legitimate, trendy retailer.

“It’s one thing for Kmart to say, ‘Hey, we have fashion that’s trending and cool now” and another to get the fashion community together,” said Leslie Hall, president of ICED Media, which does digital marketing for Kmart.

One way the company has reached out to the fashion blogosphere is by offering a fashion week concierge service.

Basically, Kmart offered a free delivery service to designers, editors, and bloggers during fashion week.

“Whether it’s an umbrella or stockings, we’ll deliver it to you,” Hall said.

And when Kmart delivers emergency pantyhose to a fashionista wearing a pair that has a run in it, hopefully that same blogger or editor will consider featuring Kmart’s trendy fashions in the future.

