How Kim Kardashian Went From Sex Tape Star To Multimillion Dollar Businesswoman

Kim Kardashian is gracing the cover of “Success” magazine and it isn’t because of her failed 72-day marriage.

Love her or hate her, Kardashian, 31, is selling more than just fodder for the tabloids.

The former co-star of a 2007 sex tape and current E! reality TV celebrity now boasts: a skincare line, five DASH clothing boutiques around the globe, a book titled “Kardashian Konfidential,” a Kardashian Khaos lifestyle boutique inside The Mirage Hotel in Las Vegas, a Kardashian Kollection handbag line, a Kardashian Kolors nail polish line for OPI, a fragrance, clothing collections with Sears and Bebe, and a sold out Belle Noel jewelry collection for Bloomingdale’s, among others.

Not to mention, Kim co-founded ShoeDazzle.com in 2009, a shoe membership club currently valued at $280 million. For a $39.95 monthly membership fee, members receive a pair of shoes, jewelry or a handbag from a stylist-selected showroom based on their personal style preferences.

And it all started when Kardashian was a 19-year-old entrepreneur, cleaning out her celebrity friends’ closets and selling their unwanted garb on eBay.

So what does Kardashian attribute to her continued success?

“Every six months my mum and I set goals and visions for what we want to achieve,” Kardashian tells “Success” magazine. “Then we write a goal that is outlandish and outside what we think is our goal range.”

“We once said ‘Wouldn’t it be a dream to have a fragrance?’ And sure enough, that goal came true,” Kardashian explains to the mag. “It always happens that way. Maybe not that year, but those goals always come true.” And it did.

Kardashian, who has a built in audience of consumers that includes 6.9 million Facebook fans and 11.6 million Twitter followers, says she communicates with her fans on a regular basis to understand what it is they’re looking for.

“I feel like I’m giving my sisterly advice,” Kardashian tells “SUCCESS.” “I’ll listen to fans’ comments and questions asking what skincare do I use or what fragrance I like, and I feel I’m in a position that I can answer those questions well.”

Kardashian acknowledges to the mag, “It might seem like we’re attached to so many products,” but explains, “Actually, we’ve started to pull back a little bit so we can focus more on larger product lines, such as the Sears collection.”

“People aren’t stupid,” says the “Kardashians” star. “You really have to love what you do and you really have to believe in what you’re working for, for everyone else to believe you.”

But we believed in your two-hour wedding special on E!, Kim! Perhaps Kardashian’s next career path should be that of actress?



