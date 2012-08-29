How A Two-Bit Phone Hacker Became The Music Industry's Biggest Enemy

Kim Dotcom is considered everything from a hacker playboy to a James Bond villain to a cult hero, but it wasn’t always like this.



Dotcom, formerly Kim Schmitz, began as a phone hacker. In 1998 he was sentenced to two years of juvenile detention for computer hacking and stealing credit cards, and in 2002 he was busted for insider trading.

The turning point came in 2005 when he changed his name and founded Megaupload. The file-sharing site became the 13th-most visited site on the web and made $175 million.

But then it got shut down in January after police executed a crazy raid of Dotcom’s New Zealand mansion and arrested him for copyright infringement.

Since then the U.S. case against the 38-year-old dual citizen of Germany and Finland has been a disaster and the New Zealand High Court judge ruled the U.S. must show its evidence against Dotcom before it can extradite him.

A new video from Reuters gives a rundown of how he reached this point:



Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

SEE ALSO: Kim Dotcom Has Dedicated This Song To President Obama On His New Website >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.