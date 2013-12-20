We Went To A Slaughterhouse To Kill A Chicken For Dinner

Please click the center of the screen for sound.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video Plenty of attention is given to how our meat is raised, however the unsavory topic of how our meat is slaughtered is often overlooked. We visited Madani Halal, a live slaughterhouse in Ozone Park, Queens where Imran Uddin walked us through the process of killing a pasture-raised chicken according to the halal method. WARNING: A chicken is slaughtered in this video. Produced by Alana Kakoyiannis. Follow us on YouTube >

