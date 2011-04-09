The Amazing Media Habits Of 8-18 Year Olds

Henry Blodget
kid ipadApple made it, so our parents think it’s good for us.

Photo: supercozi via flickr

Kids are leading the world’s transition to digital media.This is in part because kids aren’t afraid of technology, and in part because kids haven’t spent years getting use to anything else.

So if you want to get a sense of where the world’s media habits are headed, it makes sense to watch what kids are doing.

The Kaiser Family Foundation did just that in a comprehensive survey released last year.  Kaiser surveyed more than 2,000 families, and turned up all sorts of interesting information about the media habits of 8-18 year olds.

Some key points:

  • Kids consume a heck of a lot of media–and more all the time.  Basically, if kids are awake, they’re consuming media.  And, increasingly, they’re consuming multiple forms of media at the same time.
  • Kids’ print media consumption is tiny and falling.
  • Kids’ digital media consumption is going through the roof.

No big surprise there.  What is a surprise is how little parents seem to care about this.  (Or, alternatively, how much parents encourage this media consumption by consuming a huge amount of media themselves.)

  • In 2/3 of households, TVs are on during meals
  • In 75% of households, TVs are on when no one is watching them.
  • More than 70% of kids have TVs in their bedrooms
  • Only 1/3 of households have media-consumption rules

No surprise, more media is consumed in households in which TVs are always on, where there are no media consumption rules, and where kids have TVs in their bedrooms.

And, no surprise, kids who consume the most media get the worst grades (but is this cause or effect?)

It’s a long presentation, but it’s awesome.

TV still rules...

Source: Kaiser Family Foundation

More media all the time -- now 10.5 hours a day

Source: Kaiser Family Foundation

With 3 hours of media multi-tasking

Source: Kaiser Family Foundation

What kids do when they're media multitasking

Source: Kaiser Family Foundation

Mobile: Who owns what

Source: Kaiser Family Foundation

Still 33 minutes a day gabbing on the cell phone

Source: Kaiser Family Foundation

Again, TV still rules

Source: Kaiser Family Foundation

But LIVE TV consumption is dropping (less couch-potato-ism!)

Source: Kaiser Family Foundation

DVD consumption hanging steady (for now)

Source: Kaiser Family Foundation

DVR consumption still rising (though surprisingly small)

Source: Kaiser Family Foundation

Online TV consumption growing (will soon replace DVR and DVD?)

Source: Kaiser Family Foundation

iPod TV consumption also growing (another threat to DVR and DVD)

Source: Kaiser Family Foundation

And, lastly, TV consumption on a cell phone (we're betting that's iPhone-based playback, not MobiTV)

Source: Kaiser Family Foundation

So, total TV-content consumption is growing, but via different media

Source: Kaiser Family Foundation

Here's how kids are consuming TV shows

Source: Kaiser Family Foundation

Moving on to music--it's growing, too

Source: Kaiser Family Foundation

But as with TV, music is being consumed via different media. So long, CDs...

Source: Kaiser Family Foundation

Next, computers: They're taking over

Source: Kaiser Family Foundation

In part because almost all households now have Internet access

Source: Kaiser Family Foundation

More than half now have HIGH-SPEED Internet access

Source: Kaiser Family Foundation

A third of kids now have Internet access in their bedrooms

Source: Kaiser Family Foundation

And here's what kids do on their computers (mostly social networking, games, and videos)

Source: Kaiser Family Foundation

Kids now blow more than an hour a day on video games

Source: Kaiser Family Foundation

Video games are a boy thing

Source: Kaiser Family Foundation

Video games are shifting to handhelds (sorry, Sony)

Source: Kaiser Family Foundation

And now for READING...

Source: Kaiser Family Foundation

Books actually hanging in there (thanks to school?). Newspapers, not so much.

Source: Kaiser Family Foundation

Only a quarter of kids glance at a newspaper every day (Sorry, Mr. Sulzberger)

Source: Kaiser Family Foundation

Digital media is where it's at

Source: Kaiser Family Foundation

Basically, if kids are awake, they're consuming media

Source: Kaiser Family Foundation

And this is interesting: Check out media consumption by race

Source: Kaiser Family Foundation

The race disparity has widened in recent years

Source: Kaiser Family Foundation

And now for the side effects of all that media consumption...

Source: Kaiser Family Foundation

Source: Kaiser Family Foundation

Source: Kaiser Family Foundation

No surprise: Kids consume media while doing homework

Source: Kaiser Family Foundation

SHOCKING: In two-thirds of households, the TV is on during meals

Source: Kaiser Family Foundation

In 75% of households, the TV is often just ON, even when no one's watching it

Source: Kaiser Family Foundation

EVEN MORE SHOCKING: 70% of kids have a TV in their bedroom (Are we parents brain dead?)

Source: Kaiser Family Foundation

Only one-third of households have rules about media consumption

Source: Kaiser Family Foundation

No sh*t, Sherlock: Kids watch more TV in households in which a TV is just on all the time

Source: Kaiser Family Foundation

No sh*t, Sherlock 2: Kids who have a TV in their bedroom watch a lot more TV

Source: Kaiser Family Foundation

No sh*t, Sherlock 3: Kids who have no media consumption rules consume more media

Source: Kaiser Family Foundation

No sh*t, Sherlock 4!

Source: Kaiser Family Foundation

Source: Kaiser Family Foundation

