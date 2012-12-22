Here's How Kentucky Is Trying To Rebrand Itself

This isn’t what Kentucky wants to be known as.

The group Kentucky for Kentucky has a problem.When most people hear the word Kentucky, usually Kentucky Fried Chicken is the first thing to come to mind, followed by bourbon, bowie knives, horses, meth, and “that chick from the Hunger Games.”



Fewer people think of Kentucky’s official slogan “Unbridled Spirit” — which was the result of a $500,000 marketing project in 2004.

So Bullhorn Creative and Kentucky for Kentucky have launched a campaign to change the actual slogan to “Kentucky Kicks arse.”

This will hopefully decrease stereotypes, foster pride, and increase tourism (which was only up 3 per cent last year).

Watch the hilarious video the guys at Bullhorn made below:

