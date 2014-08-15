How Katy Perry Used Twitter To Make A Starbucks Barista's Day

Katy Perry went to a Starbucks in Chicago on Tuesday to order a tall, vanilla soy latte. The barista, 25-year-old Jason King, noticed the name “Katheryn” on a cup, looked up, and recognised his idol.

Perry was one of two people in the world he wanted to meet, and he had recently watched a documentary on the pop star, King told USA Today.

But he noticed Perry wanted to be discrete. She was wearing large glasses and a hat. So when he handed “Katheryn” her drink, he tried not to blow her cover.

“I know who you are,” he said under his breath. “I just want to say that you’re amazing and awesome. But I know you want to keep a low profile — so I won’t freak out.”

Perry appreciated the thoughtful gesture and replied, “I can tell this drink is going to be really good, is there anything I can do for you?”

King says he was desperate for a selfie, but knew it’d be too obvious. So he asked Perry for a handshake.

Later that day, Perry tweeted at King to her 55 million followers:

“Dear Jason @Starbucks on Ohio and N State in Chicago, you make a mean soy latte.”

That tweet was retweeted more than 3,000 times and favorited more than 8,000 times.

King tells USA Today that his friends and family are “over the moon” about the incident.

