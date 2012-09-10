How Katy Perry Inspired LinkedIn’s Global Redesign

LinkedIn has Katy Perry on its mind. But not in the usual I-have-that-Firework-song-stuck-in-my-head way. The pop singer is the namesake, and underlying inspiration, for the company’s largest product design undertaking since its launch in 2003.

As a go-to destination for working professionals, LinkedIn has carved out its focused territory in the social networking space. The site goes largely unchallenged, while Facebook, Google+, Twitter and others battle it out for more of our personal time. And LinkedIn has the numbers to prove it, with more than 175 million users and an 89 per cent revenue growth in the last year, according to Q2 earnings.



Click here to read more>

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.