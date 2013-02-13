How Kate Upton Took Over The World In Just 12 Months

Kate Upton

A year ago, no one knew who Kate Upton was.It was only after the 2012 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue came out that she became a household name.

Now she’s everywhere — on our TVs, gossip pages, magazines, and, most obviously, computer screens.

At age 20, she has reached a level of crossover fame that models rarely attain.

And all it took was 12 short months.

But she landed on the cover of SI at age 19 on February 14, 2012

Then her career took off, especially when it came to endorsements

She was in a salacious Carl's Jr. ad

Really salacious. Sexiness was her signature selling point in 2012

She was in a Skullcandy commercial with Kevin Durant and James Harden

She was in a commercial for MLB The Show, a baseball video game

To cap it all off, she landed a starring role in the Mercedes Benz Super Bowl ad

But what she did best in 2012 was what made her famous in the first place — getting things to go viral online

She danced the Cat Daddy, and nearly broke the Internet

During Alabama's blowout of Notre Dame in football, she burned the Jets on Twitter

In her most racy viral video, she dressed like a bunny for Easter

Don't let the sexiness distract from the fact that big brands like Prada, American Apparel, Christian Louboutin were all involved

It got 1.2 million views

She also moved up from model to designer in 2012

She designed a line of bikinis for Beach Bunny that retailed for $284 online

In addition to bikinis, she just recently broke into the fashion world as a model for Sam Edelman shoes

A year after landing the SI cover propelled her to big-time fame, she's back where it all began

Almost as a metaphor for how she conquered the world, she went to Antarctica to shoot her second-straight SI cover

