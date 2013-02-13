How Kate Upton Took Over The World In Just 12 Months

Photo: Beach Bunny

A year ago, no one knew who Kate Upton was.It was only after the 2012 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue came out that she became a household name.



Now she’s everywhere — on our TVs, gossip pages, magazines, and, most obviously, computer screens.

At age 20, she has reached a level of crossover fame that models rarely attain.

And all it took was 12 short months.

