How Kate Upton Took Over The World In Just 12 Months

Photo: Beach Bunny
A year ago, no one knew who Kate Upton was.It was only after the 2012 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue came out that she became a household name.
Now she’s everywhere — on our TVs, gossip pages, magazines, and, most obviously, computer screens.
At age 20, she has reached a level of crossover fame that models rarely attain.
And all it took was 12 short months.
But what she did best in 2012 was what made her famous in the first place — getting things to go viral online
Don't let the sexiness distract from the fact that big brands like Prada, American Apparel, Christian Louboutin were all involved
In addition to bikinis, she just recently broke into the fashion world as a model for Sam Edelman shoes
Almost as a metaphor for how she conquered the world, she went to Antarctica to shoot her second-straight SI cover
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.