How Kate Spade Uses Pinterest For Marketing

Johanna Murphy of Kate Spade

Photo: Johanna Murphy

Kate Spade, the bag and apparel designer, recently launched a Pinterest account. Like a lot of brands, the company realises that Pinterest is suddenly big, particularly with women, and driving a huge amount of traffic.Rather than pin products that Kate Spade sells, the brand’s marketing department has been trying to operate the same way other Pinterest users do — by pinning inspiring or pretty pictures that happen to fit well with the brand (like this one of a young Mick Jagger).



Pinterest, therefore, has essentially become a public mood board for Kate Spade. (A mood board is a collage of related images that marketers often use internally while preparing campaigns or new design so that staff can see what the end product is supposed to “feel” like.)

At Business Insider’s recent Social Commerce Summit, I sat down with Johanna Murphy, Kate Spade’s vp/ecommerce, to talk about what she’s doing on Pinterest.

