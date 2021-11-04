27 photos that show how Kat Von D’s style has evolved over the years

Kat Von D put an edgy twist on early-aughts trends at the start of her career. Kat Von D at an Entertainment Weekly event on June 22, 2006. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images At an Entertainment Weekly event in June of that year, she paired a white tube top with ruched capri pants, white wedge sandals, and a studded purse. She also wore vibrant red lipstick, a gold leaf-shaped earring, and a shag hairstyle with blonde highlights.

Those trends included denim-on-denim clothes and chunky highlights, which Von D wore in 2007. Kat Von D at an Us Hollywood event in Hollywood, California, on April 26, 2007. Stephen Shugerman/Stringer/Getty Images Her version of the look included faded boot-cut jeans and a zip-up denim vest that showed her stomach. Her hair, on the other hand, was black with a few blonde streaks at her bangs. Von D accessorized with platform sandals, a Thin Lizzy belt, and her signature red-white-and-blue cuff bracelets.

Statement pants were another big part of the “LA Ink” star’s wardrobe at the time. Kat Von D attends a fashion event in Los Angeles, California, on May 1, 2007. Charley Gallay/Stringer/Getty Images For an event in California on May 1, 2007, she rocked silver pants with fringed knee pads, lace-up sides, and long folded hems that almost covered her shoes. Von D completed the look with a gray graphic T-shirt, hoop earrings, her Thin Lizzy belt, and the same patriotic bracelet.

She occasionally experimented with daring minidresses. Kat Von D at a Rolling Stone event in Las Vegas, Nevada, on September 8, 2007. Jason Squires/Getty Images The tan, sleeveless garment she wore once in Nevada was printed with a red-and-blue picture of a clown. For accessories, Von D wore strappy animal-print sandals, shiny lipstick, her cuff bracelet, and a white feather in her hair.

But more often, she wore jeans and bikini tops with leather vests over them. Kat Von D on the red carpet in Las Vegas, Nevada, on September 9, 2007. Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images Of course, she often wore them with printed pants, sandals, and her signature bracelets. At the 2007 MTV Video Music Awards, for example, Von D paired a red bikini top and black vest with leather-embroidered jeans and a belt with a Mexican flag buckle.

Von D also typically completed her outfits with statement belts. Kat Von D at a Dussault Apparel party in Los Angeles, California, on November 8, 2007. Chris Weeks/Getty Images For one event in California on November 8, 2007, Von D paired a cutout bathing suit with jeans and a black belt. The latter piece had a giant gold buckle that read, “Kat Von D.”

She also seemingly took inspiration from the American flag. Kat Von D at the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show in California on November 15, 2007. Michael Tran/Getty Images She wore flag-print pants on numerous occasions, including the 2007 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show. At the time, Von D paired the leggings with a black leather vest, her red-white-and-blue cuff, and the same sandals she wore two months earlier.

The tattoo artist combined two of her fashion staples – bikini tops and patriotic accessories – at the start of 2008. Kat Von D at a MAC Cosmetics event in Los Angeles, California, on March 20, 2008. Charley Gallay/Stringer/Getty Images She paired a gold bikini top with a see-through, black lace blouse, and leather pants with matching thigh-high boots. Von D also wore her hair in a mullet, donned a rosary necklace, and carried a red-white-and-blue purse over her shoulder.

She then showed off her glamorous side at an awards gala in May of that year. Kat Von D at an awards gala in Beverly Hills, California, on May 9, 2008. Jason LaVeris/Getty Images She walked the red carpet in a sleeveless, semi-sheer dress, which showcased the tattoos she had on her arms and legs. She also wore a black rosary, matching wedge sandals, and a loose-wave hairstyle with a few pieces clipped atop her head.

Von D participated in the low-rise pant trend for a Sephora event in July 2008. Kat Von D attends a Sephora event in New York City on July 17, 2008. Scott Wintrow/Stringer/Getty Images She wore animal-print leather pants under her hips, as well as a black belt adorned with a buckle that read, “Latina.” The rest of her look included a zipped black jacket, rosary necklace, a Mexican-flag pin, sparkling see-through sandals, and vibrant blue eye shadow.

She then embraced the “naked” trend before it was popular. Kat Von D at a Verizon event in Hollywood, California, on October 29, 2008. Jason Merritt/Getty Images On a red carpet for a cellphone release, Von D was photographed wearing a strapless black bra underneath a cream-colored, see-through blouse. She also wore leather pants tucked into thigh-high boots, and a side ponytail with long strands hanging loose around her face.

At the end of the year, Von D showed off the feminine side of her style at the American Music Awards. Kat Von D on the red carpet in Los Angeles, California, on November 23, 2008. Frazer Harrison/Getty Images She walked the red carpet alongside her then-boyfriend Nikki Sixx in a black gown with a white scorpion print. The dress was sleeveless with a scoop neckline, floor-length skirt, and gold belt. She also wore platform sandals, a few bracelets, and a rope-style band around her head.

She returned to her fashion roots in 2009 but made a big hair change. Kat Von D at a benefit event for veterans in Los Angeles, California, on June 3, 2009. John Shearer/Getty Images At a benefit event in June of that year, Von D arrived with orange-toned strands. The hair change and her rosy makeup made her all-black outfit — which included a see-through shirt and shining pants — look a bit softer.

Two months later, she was almost unrecognizable at the Teen Choice Awards. Kat Von D on the red carpet in Universal City, California, on August 9, 2009. Jeffrey Mayer/Getty Images Not only had she gone blonde for the event, but Von D was also photographed in a daring outfit. She wore a black bikini top underneath a crop top covered in small cutouts. She also donned flared, low-rise jeans, platform heels, an oversized ring, and heavy eye makeup.

In 2010, Von D dyed her hair red and began wearing sparkling pumps everywhere. Kat Von D attends an event hosted by the L.A. Gay & Lesbian Center on May 1, 2010. Valerie Macon/Stringer/Getty Images She also experimented with a pantsuit for the first time that year. Von D walked the red carpet at an event hosted by the L.A. Gay & Lesbian Center wearing a red-and-blue striped blazer over a matching bikini top. The outfit also featured low-rise pants made from the same printed fabric.

Toward the end of 2010, she walked a red carpet in a sleek, all-black look – one that resembles a style she’d wear in the future. Kat Von D attends a red-carpet event in Hollywood, California, on September 2, 2010. Jason LaVeris/Getty Images She wore a strapless bandage dress with platform pumps. Von D, who had then dyed her hair black, also wore her strands in slight waves.

The tattoo artist wore one of her most elegant looks to date in May 2013. Kat Von D attends a Sephora event in New York City on May 3, 2012. Astrid Stawiarz/Stringer/Getty Images At a Sephora event in New York City that month, she arrived wearing a long-sleeved dress made from white lace, with a V neckline and small shoulder pads. Von D completed the look with brown Mary Jane-style platform heels.

She started wearing standout shoes in early 2013. Kat Von D attends a gala in Los Angeles, California, on January 12, 2013. Jennifer Graylock/Getty Images At the time, she attended a gala event wearing knit heels that resembled cats. Von D paired the shoes with a little black dress and star hair accessories.

Von D also started wearing monochromatic looks around that time. Kat Von D attends the Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California, on February 10, 2013. Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images At the 2013 Grammys, she walked the red carpet in a red plaid dress with long sleeves, and strappy velvet heels in the same shade.

She continued to wear the trend in 2015 while promoting her former beauty brand. Kat Von D attends a Sephora event in Madrid, Spain, on October 7, 2015. Fotonoticias/Getty Images Her outfit included a brown knit dress, matching tights, oxford heels, and a thin belt around her waist.

The following year, Von D’s style took a gothic turn. Kat Von D attends a Mercy For Animals gala in California on September 10, 2016. Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images She walked a red carpet in September 2016 wearing a black, long-sleeved dress with a pleated skirt, Peter Pan collar, and gloves with black nails attached. Von D also wore black tights and platform boots.

Still, she continued to wear one of her vibrant, signature colors: red. Kat Von D at a benefit event in Beverly Hills, California, on November 12, 2016. Jason LaVeris/Getty Images At a Farm Sanctuary gala in November 2016, she attended in a strapless midi gown with a wrap-style bodice. Von D accessorized with satin heels that had bows on each shoe, and long leather gloves with attached red nails.

She continued to wear all red in June of that year. Kat Von D attends a gala in Beverly Hills, California, on June 10, 2017. Randy Shropshire/Stringer/Getty Images At a gala on June 10, 2017, she wore a red dress with long sleeves, a white collar, and a pleated skirt. She also donned opaque tights, patent-leather heels, and red eye shadow.

But she returned to black-on-black ensembles a few months later. Kat Von D at an animal benefit in Los Angeles, California, on September 23, 2017. JB Lacroix/Getty Images While attending Mercy For Animals’ Hidden Heroes Gala, Von D walked the red carpet in a strapless black gown with a skirt that bubbled above her knees and tapered toward her ankles. The tattoo artist also debuted blunt bangs at the event.

In 2018, she wore gold to celebrate the 10th anniversary of her former namesake makeup line. Kat Von D at her former brand’s 10th-anniversary party in California on May 10, 2018. Vivien Killilea/Stringer/Getty Images She performed for partygoers in a long-sleeved, high-neck gown, which was made from a shining gold fabric covered in a red floral print. To complete the look, Von D added metallic gloves and her signature red lipstick.

She showcased her edgy maternity style later that year. Rafael Reyes and Kat Von D in Beverly Hills, California, on October 27, 2018. Michael Kovac/Getty Images She attended a red-carpet event at the time with her husband Rafael Reyes, and they both coordinated in black ensembles. Von D, in particular, wore a black dress that tied into a bow above her baby bump, as well as black tights and short, pointed heels.