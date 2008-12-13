How Karl Lagerfeld's Cutting Back For The Recession

Even Karl Lagerfeld feels the need to cut back because of the recession. Much like fired Lehman COO Joseph Gregory, Lagerfeld has axed most of his staff (everyone except for the maid, chef,and chauffeur—just the necessary servants). Fortunately Lagerfeld doesn’t have kids so no nannies needed to be terminated. Also, even though he’s moved to smaller, mroe puritanical houses, he refuses to part with his three Hummers. Won’t GM be happy?



Luxist: Even larger-than-live Chanel kingpin Karl Lagerfeld is scaling down – sort of – during these straitened economic times. For one thing, “I have moved to a smaller house in Paris, and I don’t fancy having so much staff now,” he reveals to German weekly Die Zeit. However, “The chambermaid, chauffeur and chef are still musts,” he says, “around the clock.”

His passion for gas-guzzling Hummers – the largest model, H1 – continues unabated. “I have three of them,” Lagerfeld tells the mag. “Two here in Paris and one in Monte Carlo…. The Hummer is like a tank and gives me a feeling of security. I don’t want to drive at the same level as the others.” He also weighs in on his new house in Vermont, which we’ve covered here extensively, noting, “It’s very Emily Dickinson. In fact it’s almost Puritanical. For me it’s a new form of modesty.”

