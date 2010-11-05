How Kanye's "Imma Let You Finish" Attack On Taylor Swift Saved The Recording Industry

Photo: Under30CEO.com

Sales of country music star Taylor Swift’s third album are inspiring hope in the hopeless recording industry, reports the New York Times.Her album, which has already sold 1 million copies, is the fastest-selling new record in five years.



So, who do we have to thank?

Grammy Awards producer Ken Erlich has a surprising answer: Kanye West – the guy who so rudely interrupted Taylor’s award acceptance speech at the 2009 MTV Music Awards.

“[Swift] is incredibly positive and nonthreatening. Having Kanye confront her added millions of people on her side, even people who didn’t see the incident on MTV but saw it repeated endlessly after the show.”

