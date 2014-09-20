Here's How Kaley Cuoco Dealt With Being Part Of The Nude Photo Leak

ABC/’Jimmy Kimmel Live!’ Kaley Cuoco spoke about the celebrity hacking scandal for the first time on ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’

Jennifer Lawrence, Ariana Grande, Kate Upton, and Kaley Cuoco were among the numerous celebrities whose nude photos were leaked earlier this month via a massive hack of Apple’s iCloud.

Cuoco discussed the situation for the first time while appearing on Thursday night’s “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”

“I was one of the people who got hacked. It was disturbing!” Cuoco admitted.

The 28-year-old actress says she first found out about the photos from a Google alert she has on herself:

“OK, I’m not going to lie — I totally have Google alerts that come to my phone, so anything that pops up with my name comes to my phone because I’m like obsessed, I need to know what’s going on. So every day there’s like 30 ‘Kaley Cuoco Nude Photos,’ it’s been going on for years but it’s all these fake ones. So then this one came up and I was like, ‘Oh, it’s another fake one.’ And then I started getting emails about real ones going around and I looked at it and I was like, ‘Oh my god, there are some real ones.'”

Immediately, Cuoco says she “sent an email out to my family.”

“I said, ‘Just so you know, this happened, blah, blah, blah. P.S. I’m not pregnant, I’m not getting a divorce — I was able to get everything out in the email,” she joked.

“It was a really bad situation,” but Cuoco decided to “take it into my own hands and made a joke about it, because what else are you going to do?”

“You have to make fun of yourself,” Cuoco told Kimmel.

“So I took a picture with my favourite app, it’s called Nudify, it’s hilarious you can blur things out.”

“I was shooting a scene on ‘Big Bang Theory’ and I was with all the guys, and it was the day after this whole nude leak happened. So I’m sitting there with them, and in between takes they all helped me pick out the picture and what I should nudify so I could, like, get them [the hackers] back. It was a team effort.”

Watch Cuoco tell Kimmel the full story below:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Other hacked celebrities haven’t taken the photo scandal as lightly.

Jennifer Lawrence’s rep released a statement saying: “This is a flagrant violation of privacy. The authorities have been contacted and will prosecute anyone who posts the stolen photos of Jennifer Lawrence.”

Kate Upton’s rep had a similar response, calling it “an outrageous violation of Upton’s privacy” and promising “to pursue anyone disseminating or duplicating these illegally obtained images to the fullest extent possible.”

The FBI is “aware of the allegations concerning computer intrusions and the unlawful release of material involving high profile individuals, and is currently addressing the matter.”

