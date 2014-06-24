Why Juicy Couture Lost Its Celebrity Brand Status

Juice Couture is closing all its U.S. stores.

The luxury casualwear company has struggled for several years. Almost a year ago, Juicy Couture parent company Fifth & Pacific, sold the retailer to Authentic Brands for $US195 million.

Juicy Couture used to be one of the most sought-after and recognisable brands in fashion.

Its signature velour tracksuits were worn by celebrities from Jennifer Lopez to Jennifer Aniston.

Jessica Simpson was snapped wearing one while leaving the airport. Pamela Anderson modelled one while buying her groceries. Amy Poehler even wore one in the movie Mean Girls.

The reason for Juicy’s problems is simple: its fashions haven’t changed that much since its heyday eight years ago.

Since then, the trends have changed and a new casual apparel brand has taken over: Lululemon.

Lululemon sells a flattering mix of casual apparel and has done a good job of offering different assortments over the seasons. It uses tasteful logos (if at all), which appeals to today’s consumer.

Meanwhile, Juicy’s items are emblazoned with garish logos that were more popular a decade ago. It still sells velour tracksuits, and tried to expand into handbags and jewelry.

Today, all the celebrities are stepping out in Lululemon, and that’s where women are lining up to buy their casual-wear.

Alex Ronan at The Cut notes that a change in American values also led to the demise of Juicy Couture.

The Juicy tracksuit became a symbol for pre-recession celebrities like Paris Hilton and Nicole Richie who were too good to do actual work.

“Post-recession celebrities now work really hard to demonstrate how hard they work,” Ronan writes.

Meanwhile, Juicy Couture hopes its clothing will sell at a lower pricepoint.

The retailer just inked a deal with Kohl’s.

