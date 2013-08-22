How 'Jobs' Actor Josh Gad Lost 30 Pounds After Playing Steve Wozniak

‘jOBS’ Josh Gad went on a strict diet that included lots of egg whites and protein shakes to shed 30 pounds before the ‘Jobs’ red carpet premieres.

Actor Josh Gad is used to playing the overweight, funny sidekick on NBC’s recently cancelled“1600 Penn” and in a range of films from “Love & Other Drugs” to “The Internship.”

But in his latest film “Jobs,” the 32-year-old actor wanted to shed his reputation — and later the weight — to play Steve Wozniak in Ashton Kutcher’s Steve Jobs biopic.

Since filming wrapped, Gad has lost a whopping 30 pounds and is currently displaying his slimmer frame on the red carpet while promoting the critically slammed “Jobs.”

Gad tells People he shed the weight by working with a nutritionist and cutting down “from about 18 meals a day to about five.”

He detailed his weight loss diet to the magazine:

Seven egg whites with avocado on top and a grapefruit for breakfast. Two hours later, he drinks a protein shake and then will snack on some almonds, followed by a lunch of 7 oz. of turkey on a salad with nonfat dressing. Before a dinner of salmon and veggies, he drinks another protein shake.

Gad’s strict diet and hard work have paid off.

Here he is with “Jobs” co-star Ashton Kutcher at a Los Angeles screening of the film a few weeks ago:

Gad looked nothing like his overweight, goofy character on NBC’s “1600 Penn.”

In 2010, a glasses-wearing Gad looked clean shaven at the L.A. premiere of “Love & Other Drugs” alongside co-star Anne Hathaway.

In 2007, he rocked even longer hair at a Fox party in Los Angeles:

Earlier in 2007, an almost unrecognizable Gad posed alongside “Modern Family” star Ty Burrell on the red carpet.

Thanks to those egg whites and protein shakes, Gas has come a long way between 2007 and today.

