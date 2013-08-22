How 'Jobs' Actor Josh Gad Lost 30 Pounds After Playing Steve Wozniak

Actor Josh Gad is used to playing the overweight, funny sidekick on NBC’s recently cancelled“1600 Penn” and in a range of films from “Love & Other Drugs” to “The Internship.”
But in his latest film “Jobs,” the 32-year-old actor wanted to shed his reputation — and later the weight — to play Steve Wozniak in Ashton Kutcher’s Steve Jobs biopic.
Since filming wrapped, Gad has lost a whopping 30 pounds and is currently displaying his slimmer frame on the red carpet while promoting the critically slammed “Jobs.”
Gad tells People he shed the weight by working with a nutritionist and cutting down “from about 18 meals a day to about five.”
He detailed his weight loss diet to the magazine:
Seven egg whites with avocado on top and a grapefruit for breakfast. Two hours later, he drinks a protein shake and then will snack on some almonds, followed by a lunch of 7 oz. of turkey on a salad with nonfat dressing. Before a dinner of salmon and veggies, he drinks another protein shake.
Gad’s strict diet and hard work have paid off.
Here he is with “Jobs” co-star Ashton Kutcher at a Los Angeles screening of the film a few weeks ago:
Gad looked nothing like his overweight, goofy character on NBC’s “1600 Penn.”
In 2010, a glasses-wearing Gad looked clean shaven at the L.A. premiere of “Love & Other Drugs” alongside co-star Anne Hathaway.
In 2007, he rocked even longer hair at a Fox party in Los Angeles:
Earlier in 2007, an almost unrecognizable Gad posed alongside “Modern Family” star Ty Burrell on the red carpet.
Thanks to those egg whites and protein shakes, Gas has come a long way between 2007 and today.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.