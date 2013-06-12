There's A Tumblr Showing How Apple Designer Jony Ive Would Butcher Popular Logos And Icons

Steven Tweedie
Tumblr Jony Ive Redesigns Things Google

Apple just overhauled its operating system for iPads and iPhones, iOS, with a whole new look.

Not everyone loves it.

One person who doesn’t has created a tongue-in-cheek blog called “Jony Ive Redesigns Things.”

Named after Apple’s lead designer, it features popular logos and icons redesigned to be flatter and rainbow-infused – the way Ive redesigned iOS.

Some of the posts are more outlandish than others.

Some are hilarious; there’s a fantastic take on Windows 8 and Android.

For fans of Ive’s aesthetic, there’s actually a few icons that don’t look too bad with the extra colours, such as Adobe’s Creative Cloud suite.

