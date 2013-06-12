There's A Tumblr Showing How Apple Designer Jony Ive Would Butcher Popular Logos And Icons

Apple just overhauled its operating system for iPads and iPhones, iOS, with a whole new look.



Not everyone loves it.

One person who doesn’t has created a tongue-in-cheek blog called “Jony Ive Redesigns Things.”

Named after Apple’s lead designer, it features popular logos and icons redesigned to be flatter and rainbow-infused – the way Ive redesigned iOS.

Some of the posts are more outlandish than others.

Some are hilarious; there’s a fantastic take on Windows 8 and Android.

For fans of Ive’s aesthetic, there’s actually a few icons that don’t look too bad with the extra colours, such as Adobe’s Creative Cloud suite.

