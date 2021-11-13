16 photos that show how JoJo Siwa’s style has evolved over the years

- JoJo Siwa is an 18-year-old children’s star known for her work with Nickelodeon.
- Her signature uniform over the years has included hair bows, neon clothes, and sequined sneakers.
- Now she often wears designer clothes in her free time, and sheer looks on “Dancing With the Stars.”
At the start of her career, JoJo Siwa hit the 2015 Kids’ Choice red carpet with her “Dance Moms” costars. She wore her signature bow even back then.
She went to the Kids’ Choice Awards again in 2016, this time wearing a graphic T-shirt and pink Converse sneakers. Siwa had also dyed the ends of her hair pink.
She then experimented with classic glamour, wearing pointed heels and a blush-pink dress with a long train.
She ditched heels later that year in favor of sequin-covered sneakers.
Siwa’s style took an athletic turn in 2017. She was often photographed wearing ripped jeans, statement sneakers, and sports jackets.
She also began wearing custom outfits that year. At the Kids’ Choice Awards, she paired neon sneakers with a jacket designed to look like it was covered in slime.
Glitter has always been a big part of the Nickelodeon star’s wardrobe. At one event, she wore a glitter-covered bow, matching shirt, sparkling red capri pants, and dazzling sneakers.
She took things a step further at the 2018 Kids’ Choice Awards when she added feathers to her sequin-embellished clothes.
Siwa seemingly took inspiration from Elton John when she later attended the Kids’ Choice Sports Awards in a pinstripe baseball jumpsuit with her name printed on it.
The children’s star brought colored hair back in 2019 for her 16th birthday. She also stuck with her signature clothes: a sparkling bow, dress, and sneakers.
Siwa has never been afraid to wear her own merchandise. While in California that year, she was photographed wearing her tour jacket over a shirt with her face on it.
At the end of 2019, she showed the edgier side of her style with a red, white, and black look.
Today, Siwa is known to have a designer wardrobe filled with Gucci pieces. She wore a track jacket and matching shorts for a red carpet in October.
She also sports a lot of athletic clothing when she’s not planning to be on camera.
She’s worn her most daring looks to date – including a semi-sheer leotard with cutouts -on “Dancing With The Stars.”
One of those looks was a sheer jumpsuit made from black mesh and red crystals.