16 photos that show how JoJo Siwa’s style has evolved over the years

At the start of her career, JoJo Siwa hit the 2015 Kids’ Choice red carpet with her “Dance Moms” costars. She wore her signature bow even back then. JoJo Siwa and her costars at the Kids’ Choice Awards in California, on March 28, 2015. Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

She went to the Kids’ Choice Awards again in 2016, this time wearing a graphic T-shirt and pink Converse sneakers. Siwa had also dyed the ends of her hair pink. JoJo Siwa at the Kids’ Choice Awards in Inglewood, California, on March 12, 2016. Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images

She then experimented with classic glamour, wearing pointed heels and a blush-pink dress with a long train. JoJo Siwa at a luncheon in Beverly Hills, California, on June 4, 2016. Alison Buck/Getty Images

She ditched heels later that year in favor of sequin-covered sneakers. JoJo Siwa at the Teen Choice Awards in Inglewood, California, on July 31, 2016. Kevin Mazur/Fox/Getty Images

Siwa’s style took an athletic turn in 2017. She was often photographed wearing ripped jeans, statement sneakers, and sports jackets. JoJo Siwa at ‘The LEGO Batman Movie’ premiere in California, on February 4, 2017. David Livingston/Getty Images

She also began wearing custom outfits that year. At the Kids’ Choice Awards, she paired neon sneakers with a jacket designed to look like it was covered in slime. JoJo Siwa at the Kids’ Choice Awards in Los Angeles, California, on March 11, 2017. Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Glitter has always been a big part of the Nickelodeon star’s wardrobe. At one event, she wore a glitter-covered bow, matching shirt, sparkling red capri pants, and dazzling sneakers. JoJo Siwa at the Nickelodeon Halo Awards in New York City, on November 4, 2017. Andrew Toth/Stringer/Getty Images

She took things a step further at the 2018 Kids’ Choice Awards when she added feathers to her sequin-embellished clothes. JoJo Siwa at the Kids Choice Awards in Inglewood, California, on March 24, 2018. Jon Kopaloff/Stringer/Getty Images

Siwa seemingly took inspiration from Elton John when she later attended the Kids’ Choice Sports Awards in a pinstripe baseball jumpsuit with her name printed on it. JoJo Siwa at the Kids’ Choice Sports Awards in California, on July 19, 2018. Steve Granitz/Getty Images

The children’s star brought colored hair back in 2019 for her 16th birthday. She also stuck with her signature clothes: a sparkling bow, dress, and sneakers. JoJo Siwa at her 16th birthday party in Hollywood, California, on April 9, 2019. Paul Archuleta/Stringer/Getty Images

Siwa has never been afraid to wear her own merchandise. While in California that year, she was photographed wearing her tour jacket over a shirt with her face on it. JoJo Siwa in Los Angeles, California, on August 9, 2019. gotpap/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Images

At the end of 2019, she showed the edgier side of her style with a red, white, and black look. JoJo Siwa at the Streamys Premiere Awards in California, on December 11, 2019. Andrew Toth/Stringer/Getty Images

Today, Siwa is known to have a designer wardrobe filled with Gucci pieces. She wore a track jacket and matching shorts for a red carpet in October. JoJo Siwa at the Women’s Images Awards in California, on October 14, 2021. Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

She also sports a lot of athletic clothing when she’s not planning to be on camera. JoJo Siwa enters a dance rehearsal in California, on October 29, 2021. JOCE/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Images

She’s worn her most daring looks to date – including a semi-sheer leotard with cutouts -on “Dancing With The Stars.” JoJo Siwa at the ‘Dancing With the Stars’ set on November 8, 2021. Eric McCandless/Getty Images