You Won't Believe The Ridiculous Way Joe Paterno Was Fired

Photo: YouTube

At the press conference last night, Board of Trustees vice president John Surma said he spoke with Joe Paterno on the phone earlier to tell him he was relieved of his duties as head coach.But ESPN reporter Joe Schad has more, weird details about what actually happened. He tweeted:



“Paterno received at his home an envelope from a messenger with a # to call 15 minutes b/f BOT announcement”

“When Paterno called he was told “you are relieved of your duties.””

[via Deadspin]

