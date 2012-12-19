It’s easy for job seekers to fall in a black hole of despair and unproductivity as days go by without employment.



The less you do, the less confidence you have in yourself, and the less attractive you become to employers.

In this interview, Dr. Sharon Melnick, a business psychologist and author of the book “Success Under Stress,” gives us some tips on how job seekers can boost their productivity.

“What we’re talking about here is being able to keep up the intensity even though there’s no external accountability,” she says.

Watch the interview below:

