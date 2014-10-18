JERRY JONES: How The Owner Of America's Richest Team Spends His Billions

Jerry Jones’ 1989 purchase of the Dallas Cowboys is one of the great investments in American sports history.

The team is now a behemoth, raking in hundreds of millions per year in revenue while playing in the country’s most opulent stadium, and Jones is the primary beneficiary.

That has allowed him to live a lavish lifestyle when he’s away from the field. He owns a mansion in one of the country’s richest zip codes, collects modern art, and has all sorts of other toys.

