JERRY JONES: How The Owner Of America's Richest Team Spends His Billions

Jerry Jones’ 1989 purchase of the Dallas Cowboys is one of the great investments in American sports history.
The team is now a behemoth, raking in hundreds of millions per year in revenue while playing in the country’s most opulent stadium, and Jones is the primary beneficiary.
That has allowed him to live a lavish lifestyle when he’s away from the field. He owns a mansion in one of the country’s richest zip codes, collects modern art, and has all sorts of other toys.
The Cowboys make $250 million per year in merchandise alone. They are the only NFL team that controls the distribution of its own merchandise.
Jones contributed nearly $1 billion of his own money to the stadium. He gets a cut of every game, boxing match, corporate event, and concert that takes place there.
That's pretty impressive for a guy who once lived on top of this Arkansas grocery store. Now he lives in much nicer digs...
He owns a $20 million mansion in the ultra-expensive Highland Park neighbourhood of Dallas. His Zodiac sign is painted on the ceiling in golf leaf.
His house is full of modern art. He bought Norman Rockwell's 'Coin Toss' for $1.1 million 1989. It's now worth $18.5 million.
One of his closest friends told ESPN: 'Jerry loves to party and dance. He has been known to pick up the tab for the whole bar. Needless to say, good women won't leave him alone.'
Jones is worth $4.2 billion, lives in a mansion, and has his own plane. But he still uses a flip phone!
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.