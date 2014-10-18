JERRY JONES: How The Owner Of America's Richest Team Spends His Billions

Jerry Jones’ 1989 purchase of the Dallas Cowboys is one of the great investments in American sports history.

The team is now a behemoth, raking in hundreds of millions per year in revenue while playing in the country’s most opulent stadium, and Jones is the primary beneficiary.

That has allowed him to live a lavish lifestyle when he’s away from the field. He owns a mansion in one of the country’s richest zip codes, collects modern art, and has all sorts of other toys.

Jones bought the Cowboys for $151 million in 1989.

The team is now worth $3.2 billion -- more than every team in the world except Real Madrid.

He makes a ton of money from the team and his $1.25 billion stadium.

The Cowboys make $250 million per year in merchandise alone. They are the only NFL team that controls the distribution of its own merchandise.

Jones contributed nearly $1 billion of his own money to the stadium. He gets a cut of every game, boxing match, corporate event, and concert that takes place there.

That's pretty impressive for a guy who once lived on top of this Arkansas grocery store. Now he lives in much nicer digs...

He owns a $20 million mansion in the ultra-expensive Highland Park neighbourhood of Dallas. His Zodiac sign is painted on the ceiling in golf leaf.

Jerry Jones' driveway

His house is full of modern art. He bought Norman Rockwell's 'Coin Toss' for $1.1 million 1989. It's now worth $18.5 million.

His stadium features 20 museum-quality works of art that are worth millions.

His wife of 50+ years, Gene, picked much of it out.

Jones owns a $50 million Gulfstream V private plane.

The walls feature custom paintings of Cowboys legends.

He bought a $2.5 million luxury bus, and decked it out in Cowboys logos.

It has nine TVs, marble countertops, and room for 20 people.

Jones likes to have fun. He's a fan of Johnny Walker Blue whiskey, at $200 a bottle.

One of his closest friends told ESPN: 'Jerry loves to party and dance. He has been known to pick up the tab for the whole bar. Needless to say, good women won't leave him alone.'

He's been known to invite celebrities and world leaders into his owner's box.

Jones is worth $4.2 billion, lives in a mansion, and has his own plane. But he still uses a flip phone!

