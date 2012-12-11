How Yelp CEO Jeremy Stoppelman Became A Ridiculously Successful Tech Entrepreneur Worth Millions

Jeremy Stoppelman is the CEO of Yelp — a hot tech company worth billions of dollars. Previously, he was the VP of engineering at PayPal around the time it was acquired by eBay for $1.5 billion.



So, how did Jeremy Stoppelman get to where he is today?

At Business Insider’s IGNITION conference last week, Stoppelman talks about his path to creating Yelp, the PayPal mafia, and how he began investing in tech companies when he was just 14 years old.

Produced by Business Insider Video

