Everything Went Wrong Before Jena Malone's 'Hunger Games' Audition And That's Why She Got The Role

Actress Jena Malone plays the angry, axe-wielding, elevator-stripping Johanna Mason from District 7 in “The Hunger Games: Catching Fire.”

But in order to get the role, the self-proclaimed “happy-go-lucky” 29-year-old had to channel her inner anger.

Luckily, nothing went right on the morning of her audition for director Francis Lawrence.

Malone explained that day and her audition process to Vulture:

Before the audition, I was like, F—, I’m so not an angry person. I mean, I can do intimidating or whatever, a little bit. But I’m much more of a happy-go-lucky, make everyone feel comfortable [person]. Anger’s not something you can fake. It’s something that channels through you, out of nowhere. It’s a hard thing to control. So I was like, F—, this is going to be a little complicated, and I don’t wanna go in there and give him something fake and ridiculous. And so, I don’t know what happened, but the morning I woke up, everything started pissing me off. My alarm didn’t go off right; someone called me at five in the morning. I got out of bed on the wrong side of the bed. And I was like, Whoa, whoa, whoa, what’s happening? And I was like, Oh, wait. She’s totally taking over. And so by the time I got to the audition, I was so pissed off. And they were like 30 minutes late, some actor was in there before me, he kept coming out and putting his headphones on and then going back in. And I was like, Jesus, this guy. They’re, like, coddling everybody. He’s trying to cry, he can’t cry. I was so pissed off. They’re wasting my time. By the time I was in there, I was seething; I was frothing at the mouth. I don’t even think I said hello to Francis. I just walked in and said, “Tell me when you want me to start.”

Needless to say, Malone got the gig.

And now everyone is obsessed with her role in the film.

