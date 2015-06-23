How Jeb Bush brought graffiti to the GOP

YouTube Antonio Alonso spray painting a campaign logo for former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush (R).

A graffiti artist supporting former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush’s (R) presidential campaign believes the Republican is doing something unprecedented.

Bush previewed his June 15 campaign announcement with a YouTube video featuring Antonio Asik Alonso, a Miami artist, spray painting a “#AllInForJeb” logo on a cargo container.

Alonso told Business Insider last week that the graffiti shows Bush is not your typical GOP presidential hopeful.

“I mean this has never been seen before, a Republican using graffiti as a format to reach another audience,” he wrote in an email forwarded by Bush’s campaign.

Alonso said he grew up in a Republican household and he jumped at the opportunity when one of his friend’s suggested he help out Bush’s White House bid.

“I became involved with the Jeb2016 effort because I was approached by a creative friend with a great idea, and when he asked if I had time to dedicate to something like this if it was something I felt strong about, I told him without skipping a beat that I had several ideas I could contribute, and that of course I was in,” he wrote.

Alonso, who said he has worked as a professional artist for over 16 years, added that his work for the Bush campaign is a sign that graffiti is gaining public recognition as a legitimate art form.

“I really hope that everyone, not only those in the White House, can appreciate more artwork in public places, and slowly eliminate that negative stigma one first perceives when they hear the word graffiti,” he said. “It is an art form that is steadily gaining worldwide acceptance.”

He also said he wouldn’t mind it if Bush takes graffiti with him into the White House.

“Jeb is already doing great by accepting my work, and as far as adding some Hip new art into the White House, a young man can only dream! I’m all for it, like ‘I’m All in For Jeb,'” he wrote. “Let’s get Jeb along with a painting into the White House!”

View the Bush campaign video featuring Alonso’s work below:

