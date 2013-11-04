GIFs Show How Raw Cotton Is Transformed Into Blue Jeans

Christina Sterbenz

For some, jeans provide durability and affordability. For others, they offer style and comfort.

American entrepreneur Levi Strauss may have created the first pair of denim trousers in the late 1800s, but they continue to conquer closets all over the world.

But how does this iconic clothing go from a fluffy plant to your favourite retailer? Nudie Jeans, a Swedish company dedicated to providing sustainable denim, produced a video showing the process.

We created GIFS from the steps necessary for your favourite pair of jeans.

First, workers pick the cotton.

Step 1 picking cotton gifYouTube/NudieJeansCo

Next, farm equipment processes it.

Step 2 Process CottonYouTube/NudieJeansCo

The workable cotton then gets twisted into thread and rolled onto giant spools.

Step 3 Weave & WeftYouTube/NudieJeansCo

Next, machines weave the “warp” and “weft.” The image below shows the “warp,” the lengthwise threads in fabric.

Step 4 WeavingYouTube/NudieJeansCo

This one shows weaving the “weft,” the horizontal threads.

Step 5 Weaving TighterYouTube/NudieJeansCo

After that, the denim gets cuts and seamed by hand.

Step 6 Cutting DenimYouTube/NudieJeansCo

Factory workers use machines with extreme precision.

Step 7 Sewing PortionsYouTube/NudieJeansCo

Workers also piece together the various parts by hand.

Step 8 Hand pieced TogetherYouTube/NudieJeansCo

Another worker finishes the major stitching to create the pair’s basic outline.

Step 9 Handied pieced Together 2YouTube/NudieJeansCo

Then, buttons get added.

Step 10 Adding ButtonsYouTube/NudieJeansCo

Pocket-grommets follow.

Step 11 Butt AdornmentsYouTube/NudieJeansCo

Machines handle the smallest details, like seams on the bottoms of the pant-legs.

Step 12 SeemsYouTube/NudieJeansCo

But they get added to the pants by hands.

Step 13 HemmedYouTube/NudieJeansCo

After workers finish all the sewing, the jeans get “inflated” to stretch them and show their true shape.

Step 13 InflatingYouTube/NudieJeansCo

Then, the pair gets distressed by hand.

Step 14 DistressingYouTube/NudieJeansCo

Specialised tools then blend the distress marks. (Note the face mask for safety.)

Step 15 BlendingYouTube/NudieJeansCo

Pre-washing.

Step 13 Pre Washing

YouTube/NudieJeansCo

Tagging.

Step 16 TaggingYouTube/NudieJeansCo

And finally, shipping.

Step 17 ShippingYouTube/NudieJeansCo

