JAY Z: How The Hottest Agent In Sports Makes And Spends His $US500 Million

A year after launching, Jay Z’s sports agency, Roc Nation Sports, has signed one of the best athletes on earth (Kevin Durant) and negotiated one of the biggest contracts of the year (Robinson Cano’s $US240 million deal).

Jay is a true threat to the sports agency establishment.

He’s signing players who grew up idolizing him as both a rapper and a mogul. His lifestyle — the houses, hanging out with Obama, getting married to Beyoncé — makes him an aspirational figure for young athletes and is a big part of his appeal as an agent.

He broke into the sports world by buying a stake of the Brooklyn Nets.

Jay and Nets primary owner Mikhail Prokhorov

His share was actually a shockingly small 0.067% (worth about $US355,000).

But he was still a huge part of the branding of the team, and the 'Nets owner' label stuck despite how small his ownership stake was.

He sold his stake in the team in May so he could start a sports agency called Roc Nation Sports.

Jay and WNBA player Skylar Diggins

Roc Nation has signed a bunch of high-profile talent since it launched last year.

Robinson Cano was the first athlete to join Roc Nation

Kevin Durant is the biggest star to sign on. Roc Nation will handle his 2016 free agency.

Jay Z got Robinson Cano a monster $US240 million contract with Seattle last winter.

WNBA player Skylar Diggins signed with Roc Nation, and Jay gave her a Mercedes.

So why are all these athletes ditching established agencies for a 4-month-old company?

Scott Boras, MLB super agent.

He's Jay Z!

He's married to Beyoncé.

He lives in a $US6.85 million apartment in Manhattan.

He hangs out with Obama.

He reportedly rented a $US400,000-per-month summer house in the Hamptons last year.

He travels the world with Beyoncé as king and queen of American pop culture.

There was a wild but believable rumour last year that Beyonce bought him a $US40 million plane for Father's Day.

Not Jay-Z's plane.

He's worth an estimated $US520 million and made $US43 million last year alone.

Jay and Beyoncé are making a reported $US4 million per show for their 'On The Run' tour.

He's at the point where he can lip-sync in a gallery for six hours and call it art, and no one questions it

He has made 12 platinum albums, but much of his wealth has nothing to do with music.

He sold Rocawear for $US204 million and has deals with Budweiser, Samsung, and Duracell.

A screenshot from Jay's three-minute long Samsung commercial

His record label Roc Nation has a $US20 million deal with Samsung, which exclusively pre-released his last album.

Despite not longer being an owner, his takeover of the sports world may be just beginning.

