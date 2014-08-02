JAY Z: How The Hottest Agent In Sports Makes And Spends His $US500 Million

This feature is a part of our Most Influential People Behind The Scenes In Sports series.
A year after launching, Jay Z’s sports agency, Roc Nation Sports, has signed one of the best athletes on earth (Kevin Durant) and negotiated one of the biggest contracts of the year (Robinson Cano’s $US240 million deal).
Jay is a true threat to the sports agency establishment.
He’s signing players who grew up idolizing him as both a rapper and a mogul. His lifestyle — the houses, hanging out with Obama, getting married to Beyoncé — makes him an aspirational figure for young athletes and is a big part of his appeal as an agent.
Jay and Nets primary owner Mikhail Prokhorov
But he was still a huge part of the branding of the team, and the 'Nets owner' label stuck despite how small his ownership stake was.
Jay and WNBA player Skylar Diggins
Scott Boras, MLB super agent.
There was a wild but believable rumour last year that Beyonce bought him a $US40 million plane for Father's Day.
He's at the point where he can lip-sync in a gallery for six hours and call it art, and no one questions it
His record label Roc Nation has a $US20 million deal with Samsung, which exclusively pre-released his last album.
