JAY Z: How The Hottest Agent In Sports Makes And Spends His $US500 Million

This feature is a part of our Most Influential People Behind The Scenes In Sports series.

A year after launching, Jay Z’s sports agency, Roc Nation Sports, has signed one of the best athletes on earth (Kevin Durant) and negotiated one of the biggest contracts of the year (Robinson Cano’s $US240 million deal).

Jay is a true threat to the sports agency establishment.

He’s signing players who grew up idolizing him as both a rapper and a mogul. His lifestyle — the houses, hanging out with Obama, getting married to Beyoncé — makes him an aspirational figure for young athletes and is a big part of his appeal as an agent.

