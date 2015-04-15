How rapper Jay-Z rode the Tidal wave to success

Jay-Z recently relaunched Tidal, a $US20-per-month music streaming service that some are saying could spell trouble for other streaming sites like Spotify.

The launch is just the latest in a string of business successes for the 45-year-old rapper, who also owns a record label, talent agency, and fashion brand. His net worth has been estimated to be more than $US500 million.

Jay-Z has found success by creating his own opportunities.

In doing so, he’s gone from being a teen selling drugs on a Brooklyn street corner to a bona fide business mogul.

