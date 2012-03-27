How Japan's Biggest E-Commerce Company Plans To Take Over The World

Photo: Jay Yarow/Business Insider

Japan hasn’t had a single Internet company breakout to become a global success story.Hiroshi Mikitani, the CEO of e-commerce site Rakuten, is hoping to change that.



He’s gone on a shopping spree in the last few years to make it happen. He bought Buy.com in the U.S. for $250 million, Play.com from the UK for $38 million, and e-reader company, Kobo for $315 million. (There are other acquisitions, but the company was particularly excited about these three.)

To make all of these acquisitions work, Rakuten is forcing all of its employees in Japan, and elsewhere around the world, to speak English. The idea is that one common language will unite the company as it tries to expand internationally. It calls the program “Englishnization”.

So, will Rakuten actually become a global powerhouse?

Before we attempt to answer that question, we should disclose that Rakuten flew us to Japan last month to explain what it’s doing. The flight was business class, which is heavenly. The hotels it put us in were extravagant. The food was fantastic.

As a result, we’re hopelessly compromised about the company. But, we’ll try our best to be objective about what we think it’s doing.

Rakuten has its work cut out for itself. It’s going to take a lot more than English to make its global domination plan work. It’s going to have to take the model that works very well in Japan and try to adapt it to the rest of the world. Further, it’s going to have to turn irrelevant web properties into thriving sites.

But it’s an admirable effort. Normally, it’s American web companies trying to take over the world. It’s refreshing to see a Japanese Web company trying to take over the world.