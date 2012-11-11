Here's How The Wild Opening Chase Scene Of 'Skyfall' Was Filmed

Alex Davies
james bond 007 skyfall stunt motorcycle chase video

Photo: Honda Video / YouTube

“Skyfall,” the latest James Bond film, is opening in US theatres this weekend, and it’s likely to be a major hit.

To create some buzz, Honda, which provided the film’s motorcycles, produced a behind the scenes look at how the opening chase scene was filmed.

It all started at an old military facility, where the stunts were planned and practiced, before the crew headed to the rooftops of Istanbul to get the real thing on film.

Watch the video on YouTube, or click through to see how it all happened.

The work begins at Longcross, an ex-military facility now used as a motorcycle venue.

The crew builds ramps to mimic what they'll be working with on set.

And the stunt doubles practice the jumps.

Then the outfit heads to Istanbul.

All of the motorcycles used are Honda CRF250Rs.

They're dressed up to look like bikes used by police and merchants in the scene.

The most dangerous part is filming the chase over rooftops.

Space is tight, so the bikes often have to be put back in their starting positions by hand.

Robbie Maddison, who holds the world record for longest motorcycle jump (322 feet), doubles for Daniel Craig.

During filming, the riders don't wear helmets, so the stakes are raised.

This difficult stunt was filmed in just one take.

Here's how it looks during filming.

Then it's cleaned up, and ready for the big screen.

Watch the video

Own a piece of 'Skyfall' for yourself.

