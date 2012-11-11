Here's How The Wild Opening Chase Scene Of 'Skyfall' Was Filmed

Photo: Honda Video / YouTube

“Skyfall,” the latest James Bond film, is opening in US theatres this weekend, and it’s likely to be a major hit.



To create some buzz, Honda, which provided the film’s motorcycles, produced a behind the scenes look at how the opening chase scene was filmed.

It all started at an old military facility, where the stunts were planned and practiced, before the crew headed to the rooftops of Istanbul to get the real thing on film.

Watch the video on YouTube, or click through to see how it all happened.

