Here's How Jaguar Made An Awesome Ad For Its Powerful New Sedan

You may have seen Jaguar’s new ad for its powerful XFR-S Sedan.
It revolves around a simple concept: The 550-horsepower (!) XFR-S skids and slides, drawing the Jaguar logo with its tread marks.
It’s hard to imagine that a car could actually make marks in the exact shape of the Jaguar “leaper,” but most of the shots in the commercial are live-action.
Motor Trend went behind the scenes and revealed how Source Interlink Companies, the company behind the ad, was able to combine skillful camera work with CGI to create the finished product.
You can watch the Motor Trend video here, or click through to see how they did it.
The process began when Source Interlink Media was approached by Jaguar to create a commercial for the XFR-S. Angus Mackenzie, a Chief Content Officer, had seen an ad that involved the leaping jaguar as drawn by tread marks from a car.
Mackenzie wanted to create a commercial that would recreate the tread marks logo using a combination of actual car stunts and CGI work. Filming involved 35 to 40 people on staff for several days to create the 30-second ad.
A special camera was used to take a spherical image of the lighting scheme at the filming site. That way, the lighting could later be applied to images created via CGI if necessary.
The crew used a 'pursuit vehicle' with a 23-foot boom to get close-up drifting shots of the car. It cost around $US2.5 million, could go up to 100 mph, and had to be manned by five people.
Later, the company used programs like 3D Studio Max to seamlessly integrate the actual footage of the car with computer imagery.
They 'rigged' the vehicle using animation tools that drove the car around the screen, recreating the drifting moves and effectively telling the story of painting the tread marks on the tarmac using speed ramping.
Computer programs were also used to add extra dark tire marks, extra smoke, and extra debris for dramatic value.
