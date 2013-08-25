Here's How Jaguar Made An Awesome Ad For Its Powerful New Sedan

You may have seen Jaguar’s new ad for its powerful XFR-S Sedan.

It revolves around a simple concept: The 550-horsepower (!) XFR-S skids and slides, drawing the Jaguar logo with its tread marks.

It’s hard to imagine that a car could actually make marks in the exact shape of the Jaguar “leaper,” but most of the shots in the commercial are live-action.

Motor Trend went behind the scenes and revealed how Source Interlink Companies, the company behind the ad, was able to combine skillful camera work with CGI to create the finished product.

You can watch the Motor Trend video here, or click through to see how they did it.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.