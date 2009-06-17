Ivanka Trump Explains Her Secret Rope-A-Dope Business Technique

The latest issue of Ali Magazine (no, we had never heard of it either) profiles the weirdly smart Ivanka Trump. What caught our eye is that she apparently uses her reputation as a socialite and her looks to ambush whoever is on the other side of negotiations with her.



From Ali:

The dynastic daughter is definitely cut from the same cloth as her father and he has been a tough and effective tutor, whether that’s schooling his daughter in the workings and politics of a construction site or how to market the Trump name. And she’s proved to be a very quick learner. She has moved out of the shadow of Donald Sr. and is much more than just the boss’s daughter. Associates and colleagues have often noted that in negotiations, people soon realise they are not dealing with some flunky. There is also much praise for her decisiveness. Although this hasn’t stopped some people from assuming that Daddy’s little girl will be a pushover. Her technique, apparently, is to let them think that for as long as possible, believing that these misjudgments and blind spots give her more power at the negotiating table. She is able to wrong-foot them and take advantage of the situation.

Her role is pivotal to the company’s fortunes as she is leading its global expansion plans. Along with her siblings, she is working on over 70 new and current projects throughout the world—an extensive and demanding portfolio.

Trump is involved in all aspects of real estate development on Trump projects. It starts with deal evaluation, whether that’s vetting proposals that land on her desk or actively identifying and seeking out strategically important markets. Then there’s predevelopment planning and construction as well as sales and marketing. She oversees an extensive property portfolio, and according to the Trump organisation’s website, one of the projects she spearheaded, the Trump International Hotel & Tower, Waikiki, sold out its 464 units for $700 million in eight hours. It’s been reported that this is a world record for real estate. The corporate high-flyer is very hands-on and not only cuts deals, but in the case of some projects such as the Chicago Trump Tower, she also designed some of the rooms and staff uniforms as well as created the shampoos.

