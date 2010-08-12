Yes, You Can Go 99 Weeks Without Finding A Job

Everyone knows that those stories of unemployed people turning down dozens of jobs to keep cashing government checks are extreme cases.



That said, you might wonder how it’s possible to spend 99 weeks — 693 days — without finding a job.

Get your answer from dozens of people who wrote letters to PBS, which just had a special on the “99ers”. First, the single mother with medical training:

I’m a 49 year old single mother of a 15 year old. I was laid off in September of 2008 and my unemployment ended in April of 2010. The way New Jersey calculates your base year made me ineligible for more than 79 weeks. I apply to just about 50 jobs per week and I went to school and got some medical certifications that are just about useless. Everyone I speak with says “your certifications are great, but we’re really looking for some experience.” I have been unable to pay my rent since June and expect to be evicted shortly. I have no one in a position to help, and can’t even imagine what it’s going to be like, telling my daughter that we have no home. […] Although I can’t consider suicide, I understand where these people are at!

Second, the IT manager with social networking skills:

I have been unemployed since November 2008 and have no prospects for employment. I worked as an IT manager for a company for 30 years who moved our production facility overseas and has outsourced IT support to now be handled by the corporate facility in Tulsa, Okla. Our company once employed 130 and now is reduced to 35 through what is called a reduction in force program. In an effort to see employment and to make myself more employable I have taken the following steps to enhance my chances of success. Attended UMass Lowell College using my own money to finish my degree.

Attended Valley Works unemployment centre seeking help in my jobs search.

Registered with an employment agency in Boston.

Registered with an employment agency in my home to of Acton.

Assisted in the development of a networking support group with my Church, Acton Congregational.

Posted my resume at several job-seeking websites.

Networking through Classmates.com.

Networking through LinkedIn.

Sent emails to all of my friends and former business associates asking for help. As a result of these efforts for the last 19 months, I receive few responses form online submissions and the few I do receive seem to have eliminated the jobs posting or have found the posting to expire. I have done extensive job searching through USAJOBS.COM hoping to land a government job. Many of the positions require very specific talents or require a security clearance which one cannot acquire on their own. Hear from more 99ers at PBS or meet them tomorrow when the 99ers march on Wall Street. Now check out 23 occupations that will never recover from the recession –>

