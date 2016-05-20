Here's how the world's smallest car is made

“How It’s Made” is one of the most successful shows you’ve maybe never heard of.

On the air for 10 years, the show returns to Science Channel for its 14th season on Memorial Day, to provide concise (and soothingly narrated) explanations of how feats of engineering and imagination come to be.

Business Insider is exclusively premiering this “How It’s Made” clip above from the new season about the making of the world’s smallest car, made by Peel Engineering, a commuter vehicle that goes up to 40 miles per hour.

It’s no ordinary ride, and neither is how it’s made.

