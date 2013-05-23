IT Pros Are Using LinkedIn In A Surprising Way: To Shop For Enterprise Tech

Enterprise technology is a $1 trillion market. It’s also become a hot focus for startups and investors as new tech ranging from big data to software-defined networking upend the old-school stuff.
Before writing checks for projects that may cost their companies tens of thousands up to a million dollars, IT pros will naturally do their homework.
And they are increasingly doing that homework by crawling social networks to find out what others are saying about the product.
So LinkedIn conducted a survey to find out exactly what IT pros were doing with LinkedIn and other social networks.
The results show IT professionals have three times more connections on LinkedIn than the average user, and they are using them for everything from gabbing with their peers about tech, to getting product demos.
LinkedIn hired Forrester to do one study and Research Now to do another on how IT pros use LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.
Buying new tech for employees can be daunting: there's lots of options, complicated multi-year contracts and government regulations.
IT decision makers refers to the folks who buy IT products for their companies, a $1 trillion market.
Most want the opinions of other IT pros that they trust, but many use it to find new peeps that could help them.
IT pros really lean on social networks for best-practices advice, even after they've bought the product.
