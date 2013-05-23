IT Pros Are Using LinkedIn In A Surprising Way: To Shop For Enterprise Tech

Enterprise technology is a $1 trillion market. It’s also become a hot focus for startups and investors as new tech ranging from big data to software-defined networking upend the old-school stuff.



Before writing checks for projects that may cost their companies tens of thousands up to a million dollars, IT pros will naturally do their homework.

And they are increasingly doing that homework by crawling social networks to find out what others are saying about the product.

So LinkedIn conducted a survey to find out exactly what IT pros were doing with LinkedIn and other social networks.

The results show IT professionals have three times more connections on LinkedIn than the average user, and they are using them for everything from gabbing with their peers about tech, to getting product demos.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.