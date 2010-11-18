Your Competitor Is Stealing All The Spotlight -- Here Are 5 Ways To Take It Back

BI: How do you present your company differently than GroupMe?

MR: GroupMe -- I respect the product they built. It would be silly to say otherwise. They're clearly capable guys. Their audience is grandmothers in the hospital, church groups, and hunters. When they write about it in articles, that's who they seem to be talking about. For us, we're all about 13 to 30 year olds.



We were the first to do instant conference calling. We were the first to add location to this stuff. And all these firsts, we're going to continue to push in that direction of innovating in the space -- of not trying to do what's in the past, but trying to look and follow our own drummer. I really believe what we're doing will bring us into our own space.

It's unfortunate that we're being looped into GroupMe. And I'm sure that GroupMe feels the same way. They probably don't want to be looped in with us either.

Fast Society is really about trying to help a specific niche audience and we're not going to be everything to everyone. We're not trying to own the group messaging space. It's like trying to own e-mail. I don't think it's possible. But what we can really do is help people experience time with their friends better. And that's the real goal.



