10 Founders Spill What It's Like To Be Acquired By Google, AOL And Microsoft

Photo: Flickr/TechCrunch

37 Signals interviewed a bunch of founders and let them vent about their former acquisitions.Some were grateful, others were devastated.



They spill what it was like to sell startups to Google, AOL, Microsoft and more. We sum up their thoughts.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.