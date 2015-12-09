How terrorist groups like ISIS make money

ISIS is not only one of the most threatening terrorist organisations in the world — but also one of the richest, raising hundreds of millions of dollars a year. A recent report from the UK Treasury outlines just how terrorist groups like ISIS and Al Qaeda are funded.

Produced by Jenner Deal. Original Reporting by Oscar Williams-Grut.

Follow BI Video: On Facebook

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.