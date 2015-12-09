How terrorist groups like ISIS make money

ISIS is not only one of the most threatening terrorist organisations in the world — but also one of the richest, raising hundreds of millions of dollars a year. A recent report from the UK Treasury outlines just how terrorist groups like ISIS and Al Qaeda are funded.
