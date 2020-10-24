Companies across the country are requiring workers to return to offices during the pandemic. How well is your employer handling it?

Glassdoor L’Oreal has opened its US offices at 50% capacity.

As offices reopen across the US, Business Insider wants to hear from employees about how it is going.

Fill out this form to share your experience of returning to the office and a reporter from Business Insider will reach out to hear more before anything is published.

The future of the American office space is in flux. While some companies are opting to keep employees working from home for the foreseeable period, others are adamant that a return to the office is the right way to go.

For example, the beauty company L’OrÃ©al USA is in the process of calling its employees back to work, a move that initially caused backlash from staff in May. L’OrÃ©al’s decision to return to its offices, which are operating at 50% capacity, stems from a company philosophy that values in-person collaboration and on-site face time, a leaked memo said.

G-III Apparel Group, which licenses brands like Calvin Klein and Guess, is also enforcing a return to its New York office, but at full capacity. Employees at the American company could face termination and salary cuts if they do not return to the office.



As more offices open up, Business Insider wants to hear how it’s going. How did your company communicate the reopening process and the reason for returning? Are there consequences at your company for not returning to the office? Fill out this form to share your experience and a reporter from Business Insider will reach out to hear more before anything is published.

