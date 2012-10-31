Discover Walgreens Winning Social Strategy At Social Commerce Summit

Rich Lesperance, Walgreens

Walgreens — an iconic brand founded in 1901 and now the leading U.S. drugstore chain — is winning its industry’s social commerce race. Among the fastest growing retailers in the country, Walgreens expects to reach an organic growth rate of 2.5 per cent in 2013, while others are in a stall at best.So how are they doing it? Walgreen’s surged ahead by focusing on customer-first innovations like Refill by Scan, new digital photo services, drive-through pharmacies, “Find Your Pharmacist” online features, coupled with smart acquisitions (Duane Reade, drugstore.com), and an aggressive, true-to-brand social media strategy that seamlessly integrates its e-commerce platforms.



At Business Insider’s second-annual Social Commerce Summit on February 6, 2013, in New York, Rich Lesperance, Head of Digital and Emerging Media at Walgreens, will reveal how the company’s social commerce strategy is fueling its fast growth.

Reserve your ticket for Social Commerce Summit now and you’ll score the extra-early bird rate. Startup leaders, investors, and Fortune 500 executives will discuss the evolution of the digital purchase funnel, from discovery to click-and-buy. Speakers for 2013 already include:

Doug Mack, CEO, One Kings Lane

Chris Bolte, Head of Demand Generation, Walmart Labs

Will Young, Director, Zappos Labs

Jill Braff, EVP, Digital Commerce, HSN

Ben Fischman, CEO, Rue La La

Kirsten Green, Managing Partner, Forerunner Ventures

Yirong Xu, CEO and Founder, Meilishuo

Jeff Richards, Partner, GGV Capital

Jared Hecht, Co-Founder, GroupMe

Daniella Yacobovsky, Co-Founder, BaubleBar

And Walgreens’ Rich Lesperance

Social Commerce Summit speakers will delve into strategic topics that include:

Product discovery via social media on Web and mobile.

Demand generation using social platforms, features, and tools.

Customer acquisition on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Instagram, and more.

Customer retention and loyalty in the digital era of comparison shopping.

ROI: Ditching vanity metrics and understanding your impact.

Here’s who should attend Social Commerce Summit:

E-commerce and digital executives who need to stay abreast of new developments.

Social commerce investors who want to source new opportunities.

Entrepreneurs who want to meet the competition — or defeat them.

Publishers who need to learn about integrating commerce into content.

Consultants and agencies who are responsible for delivering maximum social-media value to their clients.

Get your ultra-discounted ticket now.

Follow us on Twitter @BI_Events for program updates and discounts. See you in February!

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.