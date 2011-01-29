How Is Tiger Woods Doing Today?

Photo: AP

FRIDAY: After an up and down day, Tiger Woods birdied 18 to finish his second round of the Farmers Insurance Open.He’s currently tied for 12th, 5 shots behind the leader, Bill Haas.



YESTERDAY: Tiger Woods is back on the course for his first event of 2011, the Farmers Insurance Open at his “home” course of Torrey Pines.

So how’s he doing? Not too shabby. He finished the day three under par on the back nine. That leaves him (for the moment) tied for 15th and three shots back of the leader.

